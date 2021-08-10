Timeline: Kathy Hochul's political career

Kathleen Courtney Hochul timeline

1958: Born in Buffalo.

1976: Graduated from Hamburg High School.

1980: Graduated from Syracuse University, where she was active in student government.

1983: Graduated from law school at Catholic University in Washington, D.C.

1984: After working as a lawyer in private practice, joined the Washington staff of Rep. John J. LaFalce, D-Town of Tonawanda, as a legislative assistant and legal counsel.

1984: Married William J. Hochul Jr., a lawyer who later served as U.S. attorney in Buffalo. They have two children.

1986: Joined the office of Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y., as a legislative assistant and attorney on staff.

1991: Moved back to Hamburg with her family.

1994: Appointed to a vacancy on the Hamburg Town Board, where she would serve for 13 years.

1998: Helped launch campaign calling for removal of Thruway toll barriers, notably the one in Lackawanna.

2003: Named chief deputy in the Erie County Clerk's Office.