'To do something good': Auburn wrestlers donate over $500 to buy holiday gifts for a family

An act of kindness from Auburn High School wrestlers past and present began with a question.
Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said his son, high school senior Luca, 17, asked him a couple weeks ago if the wrestling program was going to continue its annual tradition of buying gifts for the holidays for an Auburn family in need.
Pirrozzolo said he would reach out to one of the wrestling coaches about it. John Alberici and Andy Corbett, the high school's wrestling coaches, later told Pirozzolo they received phone calls from wrestling alumni who were also wondering if the program was still going on.
Four current wrestlers and six program alumni later put together $570 for the undertaking, and used the pooled money to buy the gifts — including a $120 Walmart gift card — for an Auburn district family of five.
"I think that's incredible, that our kids on the wrestling program have learned those lessons through their coaches and through each other," Pirozzolo said. "When times are as bad as they are and they can't wrestle, they can't go to sectionals, they can't go to states, they still thought about the point of, even though we can't practice, we still need to gather to take care of a needy family in Auburn so that they can have a great Christmas."
This level of character isn't just limited to the wrestlers, Pirozzolo continued, adding "this is what all of our kids are like." These values are emphasized by district staff, he said. The superintendent noted he was also incredibly proud of Luca.
"When he said that to me, that's what puts a smile on your face. Because that's when you know not only are you raising your kids right, but the community, the teachers, the coaches, they're raising the kids the right way," Pirozzolo said. "They're teaching them the right skills, and I think that's so important."
Alberici, an assistant wrestling coach and former head coach who has been with the program for 30 years, said the wrestling team has gone shopping at Walmart for the holidays for around 22 years. They used to donate gifts to Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse but later opted to give locally, so they began helping Auburn families. Luca and former wrestlers and Auburn High School graduates Keyshin Cooper and Liam McLoughlin spearheaded the undertaking this year and reached out to the other wrestlers. Alberici said one alumni with the U.S. Marines electronically sent money.
"I love my wrestlers like my own children, they're great kids. When you're going through the moment and you're working hard toward a common goal and you're trying to develop not only great wrestlers but great people, sometimes you wonder what's sticking, what's staying with them," Alberici said. "It was a bit of a proud moment when a couple of the alumni called and said 'Hey, we want to do this. We want to make sure that even though we're in a pandemic that this tradition stays alive.'"
McLoughlin, 19, who graduated in 2019, said he wanted to help because he thought people would need more help this year than in previous years, and noted he learned a lot from the program about helping others and "being a good person." He said it was nice catching up with the wrestlers, and was glad to help.
"It was an awesome reflection of how the wrestling program is and (its) values, considering how important our community is," he said. "When I went to reach out to people I already knew that I was going to get a lot of feedback and that people would be willing to give their time and money, if they could, just to do something good and make other people feel better."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
