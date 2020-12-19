'To do something good': Auburn wrestlers donate over $500 to buy holiday gifts for a family

"When he said that to me, that's what puts a smile on your face. Because that's when you know not only are you raising your kids right, but the community, the teachers, the coaches, they're raising the kids the right way," Pirozzolo said. "They're teaching them the right skills, and I think that's so important."

Alberici, an assistant wrestling coach and former head coach who has been with the program for 30 years, said the wrestling team has gone shopping at Walmart for the holidays for around 22 years. They used to donate gifts to Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse but later opted to give locally, so they began helping Auburn families. Luca and former wrestlers and Auburn High School graduates Keyshin Cooper and Liam McLoughlin spearheaded the undertaking this year and reached out to the other wrestlers. Alberici said one alumni with the U.S. Marines electronically sent money.

"I love my wrestlers like my own children, they're great kids. When you're going through the moment and you're working hard toward a common goal and you're trying to develop not only great wrestlers but great people, sometimes you wonder what's sticking, what's staying with them," Alberici said. "It was a bit of a proud moment when a couple of the alumni called and said 'Hey, we want to do this. We want to make sure that even though we're in a pandemic that this tradition stays alive.'"