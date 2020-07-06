Today: Facebook Live interview with Dia Carabajal, NY Assembly candidate

Today: Facebook Live interview with Dia Carabajal, NY Assembly candidate

  • Updated
Dia Carabajal

Dia Carabajal, a former Auburn city councilor and school board member, is the Democratic candidate in the 126th Assembly District. 

 Provided

At 1 p.m. Monday, watch The Citizen's live interview with Dia Carabajal, a Democrat who is running to represent the 126th Assembly District. 

The interview will be streamed on The Citizen's Facebook page, facebook.com/auburncitizen

