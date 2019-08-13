Cloudy skies, a chance of showers and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the upper 70s are in the forecast today for Auburn and Cayuga County.
Today's National Weather Service forecast: Cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10 a.m. High near 77. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a 20 percent chance of showers before 9 p.m. Low around 59. Northeast wind around 6 mph.
For your latest weather information, go to our weather page at auburnpub.com/weather.