Cloudy skies, a chance of showers and high temperatures in the upper 40s are in the forecast today for Auburn and Cayuga County.
Today's National Weather Service forecast: Cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 3 p.m. High near 49. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Tonight: Cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy toward daybreak, with a low around 36. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
For your latest weather information, go to our weather page at auburnpub.com/weather.