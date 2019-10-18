{{featured_button_text}}

Cloudy skies, a chance of showers and high temperatures in the upper 40s are in the forecast today for Auburn and Cayuga County. 

Today's National Weather Service forecast: Cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 3 p.m. High near 49. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph. 

Tonight: Cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy toward daybreak, with a low around 36. West wind 6 to 8 mph. 

