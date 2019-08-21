{{featured_button_text}}

Showers, thunderstorms and high temperatures in the low 80s are in the forecast today for Auburn and Cayuga County. 

Today's National Weather Service forecast: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain. High near 81. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. 

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a 30 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Low around 65. Southwest wind around 7 mph. 

