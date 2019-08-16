Mostly cloudy skies, a chance of showers and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the upper 70s are in the forecast today for Auburn and Cayuga County.
Today's National Weather Service forecast: Mostly cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 79. South wind around 7 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.
