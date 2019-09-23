{{featured_button_text}}

Mostly cloudy skies, a chance of showers and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the upper 70s are in the forecast today for Auburn and Cayuga County. 

Today's National Weather Service forecast: Mostly cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of showers. Thunderstorms also possible after 9 a.m. High near 77. South wind 10 to 14 mph. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 56. West wind around 10 mph. 

For your latest weather information, go to our weather page at auburnpub.com/weather.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0