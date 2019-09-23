Mostly cloudy skies, a chance of showers and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the upper 70s are in the forecast today for Auburn and Cayuga County.
Today's National Weather Service forecast: Mostly cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of showers. Thunderstorms also possible after 9 a.m. High near 77. South wind 10 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 56. West wind around 10 mph.
