Mostly cloudy skies, a chance of showers and high temperatures in the upper 60s are in the forecast today for Auburn and Cayuga County. 

Today's National Weather Service forecast: Mostly cloudy, with a 20 percent chance of isolated showers before 9 a.m., then isolated showers after noon. High near 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph. 

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3 a.m. Low around 61. South wind 10 to 14 mph. 

