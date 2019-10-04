Mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 50s are in the forecast today for Auburn and Cayuga County.
Today's National Weather Service forecast: Mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of drizzle before noon. High near 52. North wind around 10 mph.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Tonight: Patchy frost after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 34. Light northeast wind expected.
For your latest weather information, go to our weather page at auburnpub.com/weather.