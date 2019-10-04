{{featured_button_text}}

Mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 50s are in the forecast today for Auburn and Cayuga County. 

Today's National Weather Service forecast: Mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of drizzle before noon. High near 52. North wind around 10 mph. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Tonight: Patchy frost after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 34. Light northeast wind expected. 

For your latest weather information, go to our weather page at auburnpub.com/weather

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0