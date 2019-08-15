Mostly sunny skies, a chance of showers and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the low 80s are in the forecast today for Auburn and Cayuga County.
Today's National Weather Service forecast: Mostly sunny, with a slight chance of showers, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. High near 80. Light northeast wind expected.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 63. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.
