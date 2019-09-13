{{featured_button_text}}

Mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 70s are in the forecast today for Auburn and Cayuga County. 

Today's National Weather Service forecast: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 9 to 15 mph. 

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3 a.m. Low around 60. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. 

