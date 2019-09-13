Mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 70s are in the forecast today for Auburn and Cayuga County.
Today's National Weather Service forecast: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 9 to 15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3 a.m. Low around 60. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
For your latest weather information, go to our weather page at auburnpub.com/weather.