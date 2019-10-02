{{featured_button_text}}

Occasional showers and high temperatures in the mid 60s are in the forecast today for Auburn and Cayuga County. 

Today's National Weather Service forecast: Occasional showers, mainly before 3 p.m. Temperature falling to around 54 by 5 p.m. North wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. 

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers after 3 a.m. Low around 47. North wind around 7 mph. 

