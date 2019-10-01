Partly sunny skies, a slight chance of showers and high temperatures in the mid 80s are in the forecast today for Auburn and Cayuga County.
Today's National Weather Service forecast: Partly sunny, with a 20 percent chance of showers before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 5 p.m. High near 84. Southwest wind around 11 mph.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorms after 11 p.m. Low around 64. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
