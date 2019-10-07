Rain and high temperatures in the upper 50s are in the forecast today for Auburn and Cayuga County.
Today's National Weather Service forecast: Periods of rain before 2 p.m., then scattered showers, mainly between 2 and 5 p.m. Patchy fog before noon. High near 59. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Tonight: Patchy fog between 3 and 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
