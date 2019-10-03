{{featured_button_text}}

Rain and high temperatures in the upper 50s are in the forecast today for Auburn and Cayuga County. 

Today's National Weather Service forecast: Rain, with a high near 57. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. 

Tonight: Cloudy with rain likely, mainly before midnight. Low around 45. South wind around 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. 

