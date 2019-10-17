Rain, breezy conditions and high temperatures in the upper 40s are in the forecast today for Auburn and Cayuga County.
Today's National Weather Service forecast: Rain before 2 p.m., then showers, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 49. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a 60 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7 p.m. Low around 44. Northwest wind 14 to 16 mph.
For your latest weather information, go to our weather page at auburnpub.com/weather.