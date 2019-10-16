Rain, thunderstorms and windy conditions are in the forecast today for Auburn and Cayuga County.
Today's National Weather Service forecast: Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 62. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tonight: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of rain. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 45. West wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
For your latest weather information, go to our weather page at auburnpub.com/weather.