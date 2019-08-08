{{featured_button_text}}

Showers, thunderstorms and high temperatures in the upper 70s are in the forecast today for Auburn and Cayuga County. 

Today's National Weather Service forecast: Increasing clouds, with a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 and 4 p.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. High near 79. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph. 

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m. and midnight. Low around 61. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

