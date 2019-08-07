Showers, thunderstorms and high temperatures in the upper 70s are in the forecast today for Auburn and Cayuga County.
Today's National Weather Service forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 and 5 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. High near 77. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 9 p.m. and midnight. Low around 64. Light and variable wind expected.
For your latest weather information, go to our weather page at auburnpub.com/weather.