Scattered showers, a chance of thunderstorms and high temperatures in the mid 60s are in the forecast today for Auburn and Cayuga County.
Today's National Weather Service forecast: Periods of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 5 p.m., then scattered showers. High near 66. West wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Light and variable wind expected.
