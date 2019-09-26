{{featured_button_text}}

Scattered showers, a chance of thunderstorms and high temperatures in the mid 60s are in the forecast today for Auburn and Cayuga County. 

Today's National Weather Service forecast: Periods of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 5 p.m., then scattered showers. High near 66. West wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. 

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Light and variable wind expected. 

