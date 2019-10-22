Cloudy skies, a chance of showers and high temperatures in the low 60s are in the forecast today for Auburn and Cayuga County.
Today's National Weather Service forecast: Cloudy, with a 60 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3 p.m. High near 62. South wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Rain before 11 p.m., then showers likely, mainly between 11 p.m. and midnight. Low around 44. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
