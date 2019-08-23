Sunny skies, a slight chance of showers and high temperatures in the low 70s are in the forecast today for Auburn and Cayuga County.
Today's National Weather Service forecast: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a 20 percent chance of showers between noon and 1 p.m. High near 71. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
