Today: Watch The Citizen's live interview with Angi Renna, NY Senate candidate

The Citizen will host a live interview at 11 a.m. today with Angi Renna, Republican candidate for the 50th state Senate District.
You can watch the interview at facebook.com/auburncitizen. It will be archived on The Citizen's Facebook page and auburnpub.com.
The 50th district includes portions of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Most of the city of Auburn is in the district. The towns of Brutus, Cato, Ira and Sennett are also in the 50th.
