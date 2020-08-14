You have permission to edit this article.
Today: Watch The Citizen's live interview with Angi Renna, NY Senate candidate

Angi Renna

Angi Renna, of Manlius, has been endorsed by the Republican and Conservative parties in the 50th Senate District race. 

The Citizen will host a live interview at 11 a.m. today with Angi Renna, Republican candidate for the 50th state Senate District. 

You can watch the interview at facebook.com/auburncitizen. It will be archived on The Citizen's Facebook page and auburnpub.com

The 50th district includes portions of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Most of the city of Auburn is in the district. The towns of Brutus, Cato, Ira and Sennett are also in the 50th. 

