TomatoFest drive-thru helps Cayuga County food pantries

AURELIUS — Janice Sanders wasn't surprised to see the people of Cayuga County donate food at TomatoFest Saturday.
Sanders, a volunteer of the longtime event that supports county food pantries, said she always sees people giving at the fest and other events, though the festival was in a different format than usual this year.
Instead of an event in downtown Auburn, the occasion Saturday was a drive-thru at the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES campus in Aurelius where people could donate goods from their cars due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All the volunteers wore face masks. People could buy pizza frittes fried by the Cayuga County Cultural Italian American Organization. Perform 4 Purpose played songs during the festivities, as well.
The Auburn Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff's Office were involved, with Sheriff Brian Schenck seen chatting with car-bound visitors. Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler was also present. A similar food drive, which had many of the same organizations involved, was held in the same location in May.
Looking at the cars pulling up into the campus, Sanders said she plans to always be a part of TomatoFest.
"I was born and brought up in this community and with all that's happening now, it only reinforces my feeling that Cayuga County has a group of very special people that always come forward when anything happens," she said. "The need right now for the food pantries is continuing to grow and who knows where's it going to end?"
It is reassuring to her, Sanders said, that "people who have had changes in their lives affecting their expenses and money coming in," still donate and help regardless.
Gilda Brower, the organizer for TomatoFest, said that the generosity displayed the event always reaffirms her faith in humanity.
"I always say being on the TomatoFest board is a wonderful way to see generosity and community support", she continued. "People come out of the woodwork. It's really fabulous."
Brower said the donated food will go to eight of the 10 area food pantries, as two of them don't need the food but need money, since they buy items from the Food Bank of Central New York. She marveled at the sheer amount of items people gave at the food drive in May. She noted 8,000 cans were gathered at that event, far surpassing the average 3,500 collected at traditional TomatoFest events. Volunteer Connor VanEpps described the turnout for that earlier event as "a miracle." Brower said she hopes TomatoFest can return to its normal format next year.
After volunteers grabbed the donated items from the vehicles of the people who would come up, the volunteers consistently waved and bid good bye to every person. One, Mary Ann Kolo, asked that her donations be sent to the Salvation Army Food Pantry in Auburn.
"That will be perfect for their lunches" Kolo said.
At one point, Perform 4 Purpose gave renditions of hits such as "Free Fallin'" by Tom Petty and "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey. Nearby, Scott Grantz watched with pride as his daughters Juliana, 15, Jacqueline, 13, and Gabrielle, 10, performed. He praised Perform 4 Purpose for helping his children develop their musical interest while they are "performing good deeds" in the community.
"They have always loved TomatoFest, and obviously we have a different kind of TomatoFest this year," Grantz said. "But even in these times they're always trying to figure out ways to keep serving the community."
APD Lt. James Slayton said he was glad the department could help, adding that many people in the community are currently out of work. He has been a lot of need over his 22 years with the department, he said, and some people are reluctant to say they need the assistance. There have been various times when the APD has gone to people's houses to give them food without members of the public knowing.
Slayton added that during the pandemic, he has talked to people who have had to sell their cars and are out of work but have had a steady streams of bills come their way regardless. He implored people in need to go to groups such as the APD, the sheriff's office and the pantries.
"Just know that there are organizations that, if you are in need of something, reach out to somebody," Slayton said. "Don't put the burden on yourself. Let others help you. One of the hardest things to do is to ask for help."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
