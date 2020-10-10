TomatoFest drive-thru helps Cayuga County food pantries

After volunteers grabbed the donated items from the vehicles of the people who would come up, the volunteers consistently waved and bid good bye to every person. One, Mary Ann Kolo, asked that her donations be sent to the Salvation Army Food Pantry in Auburn.

"That will be perfect for their lunches" Kolo said.

At one point, Perform 4 Purpose gave renditions of hits such as "Free Fallin'" by Tom Petty and "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey. Nearby, Scott Grantz watched with pride as his daughters Juliana, 15, Jacqueline, 13, and Gabrielle, 10, performed. He praised Perform 4 Purpose for helping his children develop their musical interest while they are "performing good deeds" in the community.

"They have always loved TomatoFest, and obviously we have a different kind of TomatoFest this year," Grantz said. "But even in these times they're always trying to figure out ways to keep serving the community."

APD Lt. James Slayton said he was glad the department could help, adding that many people in the community are currently out of work. He has been a lot of need over his 22 years with the department, he said, and some people are reluctant to say they need the assistance. There have been various times when the APD has gone to people's houses to give them food without members of the public knowing.