Tompkins County has first confirmed coronavirus case

A Tompkins County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Tompkins County Health Department said the individual has been isolated since samples were collected for testing. Health department nurses are investigating to determine if anyone else was exposed to the virus.

"While this is the first case of COVID-19 in Tompkins County, we are prepared to respond to limit future exposures and community spread of the virus," said Frank Kruppa, the county's public health director. "We are looking to our community to take shared responsibility by practicing social distancing and helping each other during the weeks to come."

The health department advised members of the community to wash your hands, cover coughs and sneezes, stay home from work if you're sick and avoid large gatherings if you're part of a vulnerable population.

While most people will experience mild symptoms, seniors and those with chronic health conditions are vulnerable and could have severe symptoms if they contract the novel coronavirus.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include a cough, fever and trouble breathing.

If you have symptoms of the virus, the health department asked that you call your healthcare provider before going to their office.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.