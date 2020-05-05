Tompkins County sheriff: Man charged with vehicular manslaughter after woman's death
TOMPKINS COUNTY

Tompkins County sheriff: Man charged with vehicular manslaughter after woman's death

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock
File

A Groton man is facing a vehicular manslaughter charge in connection with a crash that killed a bicyclist on Sunday, the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies went to the area of Lick Street and Stevens Road in Groton at 6:36 p.m. Sunday after it was reported a vehicle hit a bicyclist and fled the scene, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Deputes were informed while in route to the scene that a red Nissan pickup truck with a bicycle embedded into its front bumper fled north on Lick Street. Groton Ambulance took the victim, who has been identified as Jerrie Gavalchin, 64, of Groton, to Cortland Regional Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

The Tompkins County 911 center got multiple calls telling deputies the pickup truck's location. Deputies and state police located the truck on Wood Road in Groton. The driver was identified as Jeffrey C. Skinner. Further investigation determined Skinner, 43, was intoxicated, and he was subsequently arrested by deputies, the news release said.

Skinner was charged with first-degree vehicular manslaughter, a class C felony; driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction within the last 10 years, a felony; and leaving the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle accident, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned and released to the Tompkins County Probation Department's supervision.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Groton Police Department, the Groton Fire Department and state police.

0
0
0
1
3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News