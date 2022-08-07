Tony Hawk foundation helping Auburn's skate park project

Auburn is getting closer to constructing a new skate park, thanks to a new grant from a nonprofit founded by a skateboarding legend.

The Auburn City Council accepted a resolution at a meeting Thursday night authorizing a $40,000 grant for the municipality's skate park project at Casey Park, which also hosts the city's current 6,500-square-foot skate park, built in 2001. The funding comes from The Skatepark Project, a nonprofit started by Tony Hawk, an internationally famous skateboarder.

According to the organization's website, the group provides "grants to low-income communities building quality public skateparks, and providing guidance to city officials, parents, and children through the process." It was originally called The Tony Hawk Foundation, but the name changed in 2020. Hawk is the chair of the organization.

At Thursday's meeting, Christina Selvek, who was acting as city manager while Jeff Dygert was on vacation, thanked Auburn's planning department for their efforts in locating funding to help with the budget for building the new skate park. She said she believes the city is currently planning to go out to bid for the project in the fall. Councilor Terry Cuddy, who has been involved with the efforts to make the new facility a reality for years, also thanked the planning department.

"A lot of hard work has gone into the grant writing from the planning department, and the city of Auburn appreciates it, so thank you," Cuddy said.

Watch Now: Auburn city councilor on new skatepark project During Thursday's meeting, Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy addresses the progress on the new skatepark being developed for Casey Park.

Council unanimously approved the resolution.

The city has been contracting with Grindline Skateparks for the design of the new spot. Auburn officials previously said conduction would cost $500,000. However, at a public meeting for the project in March, Matt Fluegge, CEO of Grindline, said it was determined the first phase would cost $500,000, while the second phase would cost around $300,000.

Tiffany Beebee, senior planner for the city, told The Citizen Friday an aspect of the project that the community wanted for the new facility was for it to be larger than the current one. The project might need to be split into two phases if "we can't secure all of the funding for the first round" for the project, she continued, due to the square footage. The park is set to be approximately 10,000 square feet. If both phases of the project were to be done at once, she continued, the most recent estimated cost is $859,000.

Based on the current funding sources the city has for the project, Beebee said, the city currently anticipates the undertaking will need to be done in two phases, "but we are still actively searching for founding sources so that we can complete it all as a whole." If the project were split into two phases, phase one is currently estimated to cost $646,000 while it is estimated it would cost about $212,000 for the second phase.

Including the new $40,000, Beebee continued, the city has amassed $540,000 in funding so far. Auburn is still seeking additional funding for the project, plus the city will also be looking to see if there if is any in-kind work, such as evacuation work, that can be performed by the city before the project starts in order to lower costs.

After the project goes out for bids in the fall, Beebee said, the city hopes to then know what the cost would be "to complete just phase one and what it would cost if were able to complete phase one and phase two together" after the bids come in. The bid documents are currently being put together and there isn't an exact date on when the bids will be released.

"I anticipate it will take us a little bit of time to put that together," Beebee said. "We would love to be able to start construction this fall, but we'll see if we can get all of those pieces to line up."

Beebee said the city is excited for the project, noting the community participation for the public meetings for the project in March 2022 and in December 2021. She also praised the passion of the people involved in the project on the local level. The Skatepark Project wanted to "interview" the city over Zoom for the grant and asked the city in bring in people who had been involved in the design process and "have been a part of the project from the beginning," she said.

The city reached out to those who had been on the committee for the skate park. Those who participated in this Zoom meeting in July included people who were on vacation, a person who was in another time zone because they were in a different country at the time and a student who had been active in the public design meetings joined the meeting while they were at summer camp.

After about 30 minutes of fielding questions from, the Skatepark Project surprised the Auburn group by telling them they had already been approved for the grant. Beebee lauded everyone who made time out of their schedules to participate in the Zoom meeting.

"To see all these people come together for a project was such a good feeling," she said.