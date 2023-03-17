The union representing 9,000 Tops Markets employees, including workers at stores in Auburn, Elbridge and Skaneateles, announced Thursday it has ratified a new contract that increases pay and lowers health insurance co-payments.

United Food and Commercial Workers District Union Local One said its members "overwhelmingly ratified" the new contract after votes were held on Monday and Tuesday.

Full-time employees will receive a $2.50-an-hour raise, while part-time workers will get up to $2 an hour more while the contract is in effect. Bakery, deli and prepared foods managers will receive a $4-an-hour pay hike.

"Did we get everything we proposed? No," said Frank DeRiso, president of UFCW Local One. "We did achieve market adjustment increases for several department and assistant department heads, larger than normal wage increases over the term of the agreement, and we made health care more affordable for members by cutting the weekly co-payments in half."

For workers with family health insurance plans, co-pays will decrease from $40 to $20 a week — a savings of $1,040 annually, according to the union. The co-pays for employee plus spouse plans will drop to $17.50 a week, down from $35, and from $25 to $12.50 a week for employee plus children plans. The co-pays for individual plans will fall from $20 to $10 a week.

The new contract also preserves 401(k) contributions for legacy employees, with up 14% of their wages added to the UFCW Local One plan. One change applies to new part-time employees. They will have to wait two years for 401(k) contributions.

UFCW Local One's agreements with Tops will increase the supermarket chain's labor costs by $90 million, according to the union. The contracts will be in effect until October 2026.