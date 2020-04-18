Tops, Wegmans requiring customers to wear masks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two upstate New York supermarket chains are requiring customers to wear masks or face coverings while shopping.

Tops posted a notice on its website thanking customers for their "anticipated cooperation" in adhering to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order, which requires New Yorkers to wear a face covering — a mask, cloth face covering, bandana or scarf — while in a public setting where they can't socially distance from others.

Wegmans sent an email to its customers informing them of the mandate. Like Tops, Wegmans said it's complying with Cuomo's order.

Cuomo amended his order to require face coverings when people are using public transportation or private for-hire vehicles, such as Uber and Lyft. But there wasn't specific guidance regarding grocery stores and other shops where social distancing could be a challenge.

The order took effect at 8 p.m. Friday.