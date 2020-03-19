Tourism, historic preservation grants aimed at Seneca Falls

Seneca Falls is set to benefit from two grants aimed at historic preservation and tourism.

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor announced Thursday that eight organizations will receive Erie Canalway IMPACT! Grants in 2020 totaling $60,000 to preserve and showcase canal heritage and welcome people to explore the canal in their local communities.

According to a news release, the grants range from $2,000 to $12,000 and will leverage an additional $515,291 in private and public project support.

A $2,000 grant has been awarded to help fund a field trip to Seneca Falls for teenage girls. The initiative will bring 100 high school girls from 19 school districts across the state to Seneca Falls for the commemoration of the 19th Amendment. The activity is part of a year-long immersive program in civic engagement.

A grant of $10,000 will support an exhibit showcasing inspiring women in history at the National Women’s Hall of Fame. The project will create a movable exhibit that honors women and their contributions in history. The new exhibit will be located in the new home of the National Women’s Hall of Fame in the historic Seneca Knitting Mill.