Tourism promotion includes Cayuga County attractions along the Erie Canalway Trail

A trip planning feature highlighting overnight accommodations and nearby attractions is now part of the official website for the Empire State Trail.

In celebration of National Trails Day, officials announced the launch of the new feature on the empiretrail.ny.gov site that provides information about trail routes, parking, nearby attractions, and a variety of overnight accommodations available along or near the Empire State Trail route.

The site includes hotels, inns, campgrounds, museums, wineries and other stops along the Erie Canalway Trail that brings travelers through Cayuga County.

In addition to providing a wide range of lodging options within five miles of the trail, the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation said the new trip planning features include downloadable GPS routes and other resources such as access to maps and guidebooks.

The state said that the 750 miles of trail from Buffalo to Albany, and from New York City through the Hudson and Champlain Valleys to Canada is used by more than 8 million people each year.

"The Empire State Trail is a wonderful pathway through our state's scenic beauty and extraordinary history. Whether you want to plan a day-trip or an epic long-distance adventure, there are a wealth of places to see and enjoy along the way," state Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said in a news release. "The updated website is a great tool for visitors to plan the ideal trip, and will help bolster New York’s regional tourism strategies."

Robert Provost, president & CEO of the NYS Tourism Industry Association, called the trail a win for state tourism.

“The Empire State Trail has the potential to transform New York State into America's #1 destination for bikers, hikers, pedalers and paddlers," Provost said. "It offers more quality of life, economic development and marketing possibilities to more communities than any other single tourism asset in New York State. Creating itineraries and assisting residents and visitors in navigating the Empire State Trail will help us begin to realize those potentials and possibilities."

