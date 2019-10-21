The Cayuga County Health Department issued a boil water order for the town of Locke Monday afternoon, advising residents to either boil their water or temporarily use bottled water.
According to a release from the county, repairs being conducted on the water distribution system within the town have led to a loss of water pressure, which can allow disease-causing organisms to enter the water system.
While the order is in effect, residents are advised to use bottled water or boil water to be used for drinking, ice making, washing dishes, brushing teeth or food preparation until further notice.
The release recommends bringing water to a boil, letting it boil for one minute, and letting it cool before use.
The town will take samples of the water once repairs are complete in order to check for contamination in the system. The release said the order is expected to remain in place for several days.
The health department will notify households within the town when the order is lifted and they don't need to boil their water, according to the release.
Anyone with questions can contact the Health Department at 315-253-1560 or visit cayugacounty.us/health.