MENTZ — The Mentz Town Board is in the preliminary stages of considering proposals to build both a solar array and a garbage transfer station on the town's old, capped landfill.
Developer Abundant Solar has proposed leasing just under 10 acres of the town's land to host a solar array, while the Dependable Disposal waste management company has offered to buy 20 acres to construct a privately-owned transfer station, board members said at Tuesday's town board meeting.
During the meeting, the board also discussed awarding a bid for a survey of the entire landfill property, but deferred making a decision until a bid for appraising the property is completed.
Town Supervisor Richard Nielens Jr. said no decisions have been made regarding either of the proposals, and that the survey is only part of due diligence.
"Nothing's set in stone," Deputy Supervisor Mark Emerson said.
Additionally, Nielens said the town needed to complete the survey anyway, as it considers constructing a new building for the highway department, whose current home was built in 1919.
Regarding the solar proposal, Nielens said he has spoken with the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Barton & Loguidice engineering firm — which monitors the landfill — to get their input, while Emerson said the town attorney is reviewing a proposed agreement from Abundant.
Several residents in attendance spoke out against the transfer station proposal, saying that Maiden Lane Road, near where the station would be located, is already in disrepair, which they partly attributed to truck traffic from the nearby manure lagoon.
Emerson repeated to residents that no decision had been made. Like the solar project, Emerson said he'd reached out to the DEC to get the agency involved beforehand, so the town can have a say and isn't "behind the ball" like it was with the manure lagoon, he said.
When he asked the crowd if they would be in favor of selling the property to get it back on the tax rolls, at least three could be heard respond by saying no.
Board members Barbara Clancy and Matthew Poyneer both said they needed to get more information regarding the transfer station, but were initially skeptical.
"My opinion is it sounds like it's not gonna happen, but we've got to get more information," Poyneer said.
The board ultimately approved motions to write a letter to Cayuga County asking for its highway division to better maintain the road, and another letter asking the DEC to review hauling practices at the lagoon.