Town of Skaneateles approves sale of new library site

+2 Skaneateles Library eyes new village location with 'great possibilities' Years after an unsuccessful effort to relocate, the Skaneateles Library is eyeing a potential new home in the village.

The library first tried to move to the former Stella Maris Retreat & Renewal Center at 130 E. Genesee St. in the mid-2010s, but abandoned those plans due to "significant legal opposition."

However, the library's move to Fennell Street seems to have more public support. Town Supervisor Janet Aaron said at the board's July 8 meeting that the town has received 49 letters and emails about the move, and only one was against the library's move. There was no reason given for the opposition, Aaron added. Reasons given for the support included the availability of parking at the new library, its proximity to the old library and the plans for the historic building. The library has also received positive feedback at public Zoom presentations it's been hosting, Marquis said.

"People are excited about the possibility of having a really functional community space," she said. "We've gotten a lot of great feedback."

At the meeting, Aaron and members of the town board voiced their support for the library's move as well.

"I have always been impressed by how hard this dedicated group works to try to find the right solution," Aaron said of the library. "All are deeply committed to making sure the decisions they are making will bring opportunities for our residents to enjoy the many services this library now wants to provide. My hat's off to all of them who have maintained a steady, transparent course."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.