Town of Venice finalizing plan to replace bridge over Big Salmon Creek

The Town of Venice is finalizing plans for $1 million bridge project on Tile Kiln Road.

The proposal is to replace the bridge over Big Salmon Creek between State Street Road and Indian Field Road, and the town is accepting public input before finalizing its design report in conjunction with the state Department of Transportation.

The existing bride that was constructed in 1962 and is badly deteriorated. The town said in a news release that rehabilitation was investigated but the bridge has several elements that would need to be completely replaced and others that would need extensive repairs, making replacement the only feasible alternative.

The town said that the new bridge will have a service life of 75 years and require minimal maintenance. The town said that it was able to secure federal funding to cover up to 95% of the $1,064,325 construction costs along with 95% of the design and construction inspection costs.

Design approval is expected before the end of June and construction is anticipated in the spring and summer of 2021.

In lieu of a public information meeting the town is accepting public comment on the project proposal. Comments should be submitted on or before May 29 to: Stephen Fedrizzi, Highway Superintendent, Town of Venice, 2479 State Route 34, Scipio Center, NY 13147.

