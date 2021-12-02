Town, village of Skaneateles to hear public on marijuana 'opt out'

The town and village of Skaneateles will each hear from the public one more time before making their decisions about "opting out" of parts of the state's new marijuana law by the end of the year.

Each municipality will hold a public hearing this month as the Dec. 31 deadline looms for opting out, or passing local laws that prohibit marijuana dispensaries and/or consumption sites there.

The town board's hearing will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at the town hall at 24 Jordan St. Due to COVID-19, those who can attend by Zoom are encouraged to do so.

The village board's hearing will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the village hall at 26 Fennell St. Phone and video conferencing will also be available for that hearing.

While members of each board have introduced local laws for consideration, both town Supervisor Janet Aaron and village Mayor Mary Sennett are declining to speculate what the boards will decide.

Aaron told The Citizen that the town's law, introduced by board member Kevin McCormack, may or may not be voted on after the Dec. 6 hearing. The outcome of the hearing, and the law itself, are both wide open. It will be the third public hearing on marijuana for the board, and if it's anything like the first two, it will see passionate comments on both sides of the issue, Aaron said.

"We're hearing from both sides not only by letters and meetings, but also out in the public," she said.

"The members of the board are doing a lot of research. They're very prepared to understand what they have to consider."

Sennett, meanwhile, declined comment to The Citizen except to confirm that the village board will vote on opting out after the Dec. 21 hearing.

Both the town and the village have introduced two local laws each, one for marijuana dispensaries and one for consumption sites.

Under the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act passed by New York state in March, municipalities can opt out of those two parts of the law only. They cannot prohibit use, possession or, eventually, commercial or home growth of marijuana. While they have until Dec. 31 to opt out, municipalities that do so can reverse the decision by repealing their local laws at any time. Residents of municipalities that opt out also have 45 days until the local law takes effect to petition for a permissive referendum that would put it up for a public vote at a special election.

In the Cayuga County area, the towns of Brutus, Fleming, Locke, Mentz, Sennett and Springport, and the villages of Aurora, Fair Haven, Port Byron and Union Springs have opted out or are in the process of doing so. The city of Auburn will not opt out. The state is expected to begin licensing marijuana dispensaries and consumption sites sometime after April 1.

