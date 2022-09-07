Toxic landfill site in Cayuga County in line for federal cleanup funds

A contaminated site in the town of Victory is in line to share in billions of dollars in federal funding for an extensive cleanup.

In a move it said that will protect the nearby community, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced that it is adding the Brillo Landfill to its Superfund National Priorities List, along with four other sites across the country.

Now closed, the Brillo Landfill received various industrial and sanitary waste, as well as paint sludge and wastewater treatment sludge. As a result, it is currently contaminated with volatile organic compounds, polychlorinated biphenyls, and metals such as lead and mercury, found in numerous waste disposal units and in the surrounding soil.

In a news release, the EPA said that testing in 2021 by the state Department of Environmental Conservation found contamination in nearby wetlands bordering Little Sodus Creek.

The EPA conducted a removal action starting in June 2018 through 2019, removing approximately 2,000 intact drums and drum carcasses, including about 8,000 gallons of liquid waste and 782 tons of contaminated soil and other solid debris. The agency said a long-term cleanup is still required to address the remaining contamination at the site because "groundwater sampling results from facility monitoring wells show site-related contaminants above federal and state groundwater standards."

The DEC has tested private drinking water wells within one mile of the site and has not identified impacts to these wells.

"Adding the Brillo Landfill to the Superfund National Priorities List will provide the federal funding and capabilities needed to address this legacy pollution in Cayuga County," EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia said in a statement. "We will work with our state, local and community partners to investigate the extent of contamination, weigh our cleanup options and pursue those responsible to pay for the mess they've left behind."

The EPA said that thousands of contaminated sites, from landfills, processing plants, to manufacturing facilities exist nationally due to hazardous waste being dumped, left out in the open, or otherwise improperly managed.

Federal infrastructure funding "will accelerate EPA’s work to help communities clean up these contaminated sites with a $3.5 billion investment in the Superfund Remedial Program and reinstates the Superfund chemical excise taxes, making it one of the largest investments in American history to address legacy pollution," the EPA said. "This historic investment strengthens EPA’s ability to tackle threats to human health and the environment, and EPA has already set action in motion to clear the backlog of the 49 contaminated sites which had been awaiting funding to start remedial action."