Toxin levels in Auburn's raw drinking water lower; treated water still safe to drink

The level of toxins in Auburn's raw drinking water is lower a day after the Cayuga County Health Department said there was an "unprecedented" amount and asked residents to prepare for a potential emergency by storing up drinking water.

In a press release late Thursday afternoon, the department said the level of toxins detected in the city of Auburn’s untreated water measured 9.89 parts per billion, a day after the level measured 17.7 parts per billion. The town of Owasco’s level of toxins remained consistent at 0.31 parts per billion.

No toxins were detected in the samples taken of the treated drinking water from either system. The treatment systems designed and installed for Auburn and Owasco continue to remove the toxins and the public water remains safe to drink.

Low levels of toxins associated with harmful algal blooms had been detected in the Owasco’s raw water entering their water treatment plants from samples collected on Tuesday.

Auburn and Owasco have two separate intake pipes located in two different spots of Owasco Lake. Auburn and Owasco have been monitoring their drinking water for harmful algal blooms since early August and continue to do so. The Cayuga County Health Department will continue to stay in communication with its partners in Auburn and Owasco to monitor the situation.

The city of Auburn provides drinking water to residents in the Auburn, the towns of Aurelius, Fleming Water District 6, Throop, Mentz, Brutus, Montezuma, Sennett, Springport Water District 2, and the villages of Port Byron, Weedsport, and Cayuga. The town of Owasco provides drinking water to residents in Owasco and the Fleming Consolidated Water District.

The health department encourages residents to make sure they have enough water stored in case there was a water emergency. They promote the importance of having in storage one gallon of clean water for each person per day in the home. It is also recommended to have a minimum of a three-day supply stored in the home.

The health department advises:

• You do not need to go out and buy bottled water. You may bottle up public drinking water from your faucet.

• If bottling your public drinking water, it is important to use only clean, food grade plastic or glass containers that seal tightly and replace your supply every six months.

• If using store-bought water, please be mindful that the New York State Department Health Department certification is on the product label.

• All bottled water should be stored in a cool location away from direct sunlight.

Sample results can be found by clicking on the Harmful Algal Blooms button at www.cayugacounty.us/health. For further questions, call the Cayuga County Health Department at 315-253-1560.