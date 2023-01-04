Tractor-trailer crash in Cato remains under investigation

New York state police are continuing to investigate a Monday crash between two tractor-trailers in Cato, resulting in one of the drivers being flown to a Syracuse hospital.

The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Route 370 when a tractor-trailer operated by Robert Charles Powell, 62, of Duanesburg, failed to yield the right of way while turning onto the road from the parking lot at the Speedway convenience store/gas station, troopers said. His truck collided with another tractor-trailer operated by David H. Malone, 47, of Syracuse, that was traveling eastbound.

Troopers said Malone was flown by helicopter to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment of unspecified injuries. Additional information about his condition was not available. Powell was not injured, troopers said.

Both tractor-trailers had to be towed from the scene with heavy damage, troopers said. Route 370 was shut down for about four hours for cleanup and investigative work.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.