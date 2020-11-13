Tractor trailer with livestock from Sennett crashes in Cortland County

Some livestock died and a person suffered minor injuries in a crash Friday morning in Cortland County that involved a tractor trailer coming from Sennett.

The Cortland Cayuga Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that officers responded around 3:22 a.m. to a crash on Interstate 81 southbound in the town of Virgil. The tractor trailer was off the road in the center median, the post said.

Investigating officers determined Eli Hershberger, 26, who was operating the vehicle, fell asleep while driving.

"After Mr. Hershberger fell asleep the tractor trailer crossed hazard markings leaving the roadway into the center median," the sheriff's office said. "The tractor trailer traveled in the center median until eventually overturning and coming to rest on it’s side along an embankment."

The tractor trailer was transporting around 40 Holstein cows from Sennett to South Carolina.

Hershberger reported minor injuries, the sheriff's office said. He was evaluated at the scene by TLC Ambulance. As of Friday morning, the sheriff's office said, five of the cows died and several were injured. Hershberger was given a citation for driving across hazard markings, a traffic infraction.

The sheriff's office said TLC, the state Department of Transportation, Cortlandville Fire Department and the towing service from Ron’s Body and Paint assisted at the scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0