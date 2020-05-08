Trailer carrying hay bales goes up in flames in Cayuga County town of Owasco

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hay bales being transported in a trailer caught fire Thursday night, temporarily closing down a Cayuga County roadway as firefighters dealt with the mess.

Multiple personnel and vehicles with the Owasco Fire Department responded to a fire involving a hay trailer that was reported at 8:02 p.m. at the intersection of O'Neil Road and Broadway Road in Owasco, Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said.

The operator of the truck hauling the trailer was able to detach the trailer and pull away before the flames spread, dispatchers said. The trailer contained three bails of hay.

The blaze was extinguished around 40 minutes after the call, and no one was injured.

