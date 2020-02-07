Travel advisories issued for Cayuga, Onondaga counties

The advisories do not restrict travel, but encourage motorists to avoid driving and to use caution if people must drive.

The Cayuga County advisory included the following message: "Road conditions across Cayuga County are very icy with up to a ¼ inch of ice in the north and ice with freezing rain in the south. Precipitation continues across the County with current temperatures falling below freezing. The National Weather Service continues to call for heavy snowfall into the morning and over the day today.