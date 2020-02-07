Travel advisories issued for Cayuga, Onondaga counties

With the region under a winter storm warning, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and Onondaga County Executive's Office have issued travel advisories Friday morning.

The advisories do not restrict travel, but encourage motorists to avoid driving and to use caution if people must drive.

The Cayuga County advisory included the following message: "Road conditions across Cayuga County are very icy with up to a ¼ inch of ice in the north and ice with freezing rain in the south. Precipitation continues across the County with current temperatures falling below freezing. The National Weather Service continues to call for heavy snowfall into the morning and over the day today.

"Please plan to take extra time if you decide to travel and use extreme caution."

Visit auburnpub.com/weather to monitor the latest weather developments.

