alert top story

Travel advisories issued for Cayuga, Onondaga counties

A monster winter storm is bearing down on much of the US. More than half of the population are under wind-chill and winter weather alerts. CNN's Britley Rits has more.

With the forecast calling for a dramatic drop in temperatures that will lead to freezing on roads, officials in Cayuga and Onondaga counties are urging residents to avoid driving.

Both counties are under travel advisories in effect until Saturday.

In Cayuga County, Sheriff Brian Schenck issued an advisory that runs from 8 a.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Saturday. While vehicle travel is not prohibited, people should use caution and plan ahead if they must venture out.

"A flash freeze is forecast for mid-day today as a cold front moves into the area," Schenck's advisory said. "Rain could quickly turn to freezing rain, ice, and snow causing very hazardous travel conditions throughout the day."

Onondaga County's advisory, issued by county Executive Ryan McMahon runs through 7 a.m. Saturday.

Ahead of the expected severe weather, area schools that did not already schedule Friday as a day off canceled classes, and numerous area organizations and businesses closed.

For the latest weather details, including forecasts and radar, visit auburnpub.com/weather. And sign up for the weather newsletter at auburnpub.com/newsletters to have daily forecasts and NWS alerts delivered to your email account.

