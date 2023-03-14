Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck has issued a travel advisory due to a winter storm that moved into the area Tuesday.

The advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. Schenck said motorists are encouraged to use caution and avoid unnecessary travel.

Heavy snow and wind are forecasted for Tuesday.

"Travel may become more difficult as the day progresses with the potential for limited visibility," Schenck said. "Please plan accordingly."

A winter storm warning was issued for all of Cayuga County and is in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday. Nearly a foot of snow is expected in the Auburn area.