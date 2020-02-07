Travel advisory lifted for Cayuga County

UPDATE: The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office has lifted the travel advisory. While road conditions have improved, drivers are advised to exercise caution due to drifting snow and other winter driving hazards.

Earlier report:

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck has issued an upgraded travel advisory that will be in effect through mid-afternoon Friday.

The sheriff's office asks residents to avoid unnecessary travel due to hazardous conditions. The decision to drive is left to the discretion of the traveler, according to a news release.

Road conditions across the county have deteriorated as snow and white-out conditions move in making travel extremely treacherous, the sheriff's office said. The weather forecast indicates that the worst conditions will peak around noon and begin to taper off.

The sheriff's office advises residents to remain at work or home until the storm passes.

