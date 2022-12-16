 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Travel advisory lifted for Cayuga County

  • Updated
  • 0

Mechanical troubles or getting stuck in the snow can quickly become dangerous in freezing weather conditions. Keep these essential items stored in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office has ended the travel advisory as of around 6:25 a.m. Friday.

ON THURSDAY, WE REPORTED:

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck has issued a travel advisory due to weather conditions throughout the county. 

Freezing rain began to fall Thursday afternoon and is now turning to snow, creating slippery road conditions. More snowfall is expected this afternoon and tonight. 

Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution on the roadways and allow extra time to reach their destination. 

While it’s best to stay off the road, if you have to drive in snow, you need to know what to do to stay safe.
Cayuga County Sheriff's Office logo
0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What to know before chopping down a Christmas Tree from a national forest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News