Travel advisory lifted for Cayuga County

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office has ended the travel advisory as of around 6:25 a.m. Friday.
ON THURSDAY, WE REPORTED:
Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck has issued a travel advisory due to weather conditions throughout the county.
Freezing rain began to fall Thursday afternoon and is now turning to snow, creating slippery road conditions. More snowfall is expected this afternoon and tonight.
Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution on the roadways and allow extra time to reach their destination.