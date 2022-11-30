Traveling Vietnam memorial to return to Cayuga County in 2023

The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that came to Cayuga County in 2017, will return to the area next year.
The replica and its accompanying mobile education center will come to Falcon Park in Auburn on Thursday, Sept. 14, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund announced in a news release. It will be open 24 hours a day, and will be free and open to the public.
The replica honors the more than 3 million Americans who served in the armed forces during the Vietnam War, and lists the names of the 58,281 men and women who died during the war.
"Hosting The Wall That Heals provides an opportunity to honor and remember all those who served and sacrificed in the Vietnam War and educate visitors on the continuing impact of the Vietnam War on America," said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of the memorial fund.
The replica, which is 375 feet long and 7.5 feet high, will be available for name rubbings.
The education center will feature digital photo displays of local service members whose names are on the wall — 29 from Cayuga County were killed in Vietnam. The center will also feature photos of veterans who returned home but later died as a result of their service, as they are honored by the memorial fund's In Memory Honor Roll. Exhibits will tell the story of the war and the wall, and "are designed to put American experiences in Vietnam in a historical and cultural context," the memorial fund said.
The Wall That Heals debuted in 1996. It came to the athletic fields at Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School in Port Byron in 2017, drawing more than 8,000 visitors over its four days there.
WWII veteran Francis Bennett, of Auburn, salutes during the opening ceremony for The Wall That Heals, a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, on display at Port Byron High School through Sunday.
Veteran Mike Bratek, of SK Post in Auburn, salutes during the opening ceremony for The Wall That Heals, a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, on display at Port Byron High School through Sunday.
Keynote speaker retired Rear Adm. Richard West speaks during the opening ceremony for The Wall That Heals, a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, at Dana West Jr.-Sr. High School in Port Byron in June 2017.
Veteran Mike Bratek, of SK Post in Auburn, plays Taps during the opening ceremony for The Wall That Heals, a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, on display at Port Byron High School through Sunday.
Reacting during the playing os Taps during the opening ceremony for The Wall That Heals, a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, on display at Port Byron High School through Sunday.
Veteran Dan Gilfilian, of SK Post in Auburn, wipes a tear after the playing of Taps during the opening ceremony for The Wall That Heals, a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, on display in Port Byron through Sunday.
Through Sunday, June 4, Port Byron's athletic complex is hosting The Wall That Heals, a 250-foot, 24-panel, half-scale replica of the memorial wall that contains the names of the more than 58,000 men and women killed and about 1,600 missing from the 20-year Vietnam War.
The Wall That Heals is a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
The Wall That Heals will be in Port Byron this weekend.
The opening ceremony was held Thursday in Port Byron for The Wall That Heals, a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Vietnam veteran Albert Leonard participates in the opening ceremony for The Wall That Heals in Port Byron Thursday.
Opening ceremony for The Wall That Heals, a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, at Port Byron High School.
People take pictures during the opening ceremony for The Wall That Heals in Port Byron Thursday.
Opening ceremony for The Wall That Heals, a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, at Port Byron High School.
The Wall That Heals.
A somber moment at The Wall That Heals, a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, is officially open to the public on display at Port Byron High School through Sunday.
The Wall That Heals opened to the public Friday in Port Byron.
The Wall That Heals, a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, is officially open to the public on display at Port Byron High School through Sunday.
The Wall That Heals, a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, is officially open to the public on display at Port Byron High School through Sunday.