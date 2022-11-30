 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MILITARY

Traveling Vietnam memorial to return to Cayuga County in 2023

Veterans

The Wall That Heals, a 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, visited Port Byron in 2017.

 The Citizen file

The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that came to Cayuga County in 2017, will return to the area next year. 

The replica and its accompanying mobile education center will come to Falcon Park in Auburn on Thursday, Sept. 14, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund announced in a news release. It will be open 24 hours a day, and will be free and open to the public. 

The replica honors the more than 3 million Americans who served in the armed forces during the Vietnam War, and lists the names of the 58,281 men and women who died during the war.

"Hosting The Wall That Heals provides an opportunity to honor and remember all those who served and sacrificed in the Vietnam War and educate visitors on the continuing impact of the Vietnam War on America," said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of the memorial fund.

The replica, which is 375 feet long and 7.5 feet high, will be available for name rubbings.

The education center will feature digital photo displays of local service members whose names are on the wall — 29 from Cayuga County were killed in Vietnam. The center will also feature photos of veterans who returned home but later died as a result of their service, as they are honored by the memorial fund's In Memory Honor Roll. Exhibits will tell the story of the war and the wall, and "are designed to put American experiences in Vietnam in a historical and cultural context," the memorial fund said.

The Wall That Heals debuted in 1996. It came to the athletic fields at Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School in Port Byron in 2017, drawing more than 8,000 visitors over its four days there.

For more information on The Wall That Heals, visit thewallthatheals.org.

Gallery: The Wall That Heals on display in Port Byron

Through Sunday, June 4, Port Byron's athletic complex is hosting The Wall That Heals, a 250-foot, 24-panel, half-scale replica of the memorial wall that contains the names of the more than 58,000 men and women killed and about 1,600 missing from the 20-year Vietnam War.

1 of 18

The Wall That Heals exhibit features a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The 53-foot trailer that carries The Wall That Heals transforms to become a mobile Education Center. The Wall That Heals visits communities across the country for people who may not be able to come to Washington, D.C.

Jim Knotts, President and CEO of VVMF, talks about the healing power of The Wall That Heals and the impact it has on those who visit. For more information about The Wall That Heals, visit: www.thewallthatheals.org
