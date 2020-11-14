 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tree from Oneonta goes up at Rockefeller Center
NEW YORK STATE

Tree from Oneonta goes up at Rockefeller Center

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 75-foot Norway Spruce that was acquired in Oneonta, is suspended by a crane as its is prepared for setting on a platform at Rockefeller Center Saturday in New York.

 AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

NEW YORK — A 75-foot Norway spruce arrived Saturday at New York City's Rockefeller Center to serve as one of the world's most famous Christmas trees.

The tree was trucked in early Saturday morning and later lifted into its spot by a crane.

The tree will be decorated over the coming weeks, and its more than 5 miles of lights will be illuminated at a ceremony at 7 p.m. Dec. 2, according to NBC, which is broadcasting the event.

No in-person spectators will be allowed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the network said on the “Today” show Saturday.

The tree was donated by Al Dick of Daddy Al's General Store in Oneonta, in central New York.

Tishman Speyer, the company that owns Rockefeller Center, has said it's especially proud to keep up the tree tradition this year. The pandemic has spurred the cancellation of some other New York holiday customs, such as the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Crow roost back for another Auburn fall and winter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News