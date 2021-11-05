 Skip to main content
ENIVRONMENT

Tree planting events set for Auburn and Owasco

Owasco tree planting day

An image promoting the Town of Owasco Tree Planting Project on Saturday, Nov. 6, as shown from a post from the Facebook page of the Owasco Town government.

 Provided

Two separate initiatives will add some green to the Auburn and Owasco areas this weekend.

Tree planting days, one in Auburn and the other in Owasco, are set for Saturday, Nov. 6.

Volunteers going to the Auburn event will be meeting 8 a.m. at the Auburn Permaculture Park, 53 Garrow St., to receive planting assignment locations, according to a post from the City of Auburn's Facebook page. The Owasco event will be at 2 p.m., with people meeting at the Owasco Town Hall, 2 Bristol Ave., a post from the Facebook page of the Owasco Town government said.

The plantings in Auburn will be coordinated with the group Grow Auburn's Trees!, along with Auburn Department of Public Works. Those seeking more information are asked to go the Facebook page for Grow Auburn's Trees!

People looking for more information for the Owasco event are asked to call (315) 283-6710.

